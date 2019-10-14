Haryana sees increase in number of candidates with pending criminal cases

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 14: The number of candidates with pending criminal cases in the Haryana assembly elections has increased this year when compared to 2014.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that out of 1,138 candidates analysed, 117(10%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, out of 1343 candidates analysed, 94(7%) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

70(6%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. In 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, 70 (5%) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Among major parties, 13(15%) out of 87 candidates analysed from INC, 12(14%) out of 86 candidates analysed from BSP, 10(11%) out of 87 candidates analysed from Jannayak Janta Party, 7 (9%) out of 80 candidates analysed from INLD and 3(3%) out of 89 candidates from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among major parties, 9(11%) out of 86 candidates analysed from BSP, 8(9%) out of 87 candidates analysed from INC, 6(7%) out of 87 candidates analysed from Jannayak Janta Party, 5 (6%) out of 80 candidates analysed from INLD and 1(1%) out of 89 candidates from BJP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits

5 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 5 candidates, 2 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

5 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.11 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.

15(17%) out of 90 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.