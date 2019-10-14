Haryana sees increase in number of candidates with pending criminal cases

  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 14: The number of candidates with pending criminal cases in the Haryana assembly elections has increased this year when compared to 2014.

    A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that out of 1,138 candidates analysed, 117(10 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, out of 1,343 candidates analysed, 94(7 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

    70(6 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. In 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, 70 (5 per cent) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

    Among major parties, 13(15 per cent) out of 87 candidates analysed from INC, 12(14 per cent) out of 86 candidates analysed from BSP, 10(11 per cent) out of 87 candidates analysed from Jannayak Janta Party, 7 (9 per cent) out of 80 candidates analysed from INLD and 3(3 per cent) out of 89 candidates from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Among major parties, 9(11 per cent) out of 86 candidates analysed from BSP, 8(9 per cent) out of 87 candidates analysed from INC, 6(7 per cent) out of 87 candidates analysed from Jannayak Janta Party, 5 (6 per cent) out of 80 candidates analysed from INLD and 1(1 per cent) out of 89 candidates from BJP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits

    5 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 5 candidates, 2 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

    5 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves. 11 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.

    15(17 per cent) out of 90 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

