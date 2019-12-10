  • search
    Haryana: School students' faces blackened by teacher, families demand action

    Hisar, Dec 10: Six Class 4 students faces were allegedly blackened and the students were paraded in a school's premises by a teacher after securing less marks in a test on Tuesday in Hisar, Haryana.

    Reportedly, the incident took place on Friday, six students including two girls were allegedly blackened and they were paraded. The incident came into light after a 9-year-old Dalit girl among these six students informed it to her parents.

    Her parents told PTI, on Tuesday that family members went to the school to lodge a complaint about the treatment meted out to the children, but the authorities failed to take action against the staff responsible.

    Parents then lodged a complaint at the local police station. The case has been under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against four persons, including the school principal.

    On Monday, parents of the students held a protest demanding the police to take immediate action in the matter. Members of some Dalit outfits also reached there after receiving information about the incident, as reported by PTI.

    According to the police, when their official went to visit the school on Monday found it was locked. Police also couldn't trace the school principal and his family.

    The investigation in this matter is underway, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Hisar, Ashok Kumar is investigating the matter.

