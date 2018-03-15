Haryana: School principal rapes class 10 student on pretext of clearing her board exam

In yet another shocking incident, a school principal of a Haryana allegedly raped a class 10 student of his school on the pretext of helping her to clear the ongoing board exam.

The report also added that while the principal raped her, he sent a dummy candidate to take a Class X examination in her place.

The complaint was filed by the victim's father who said that she was having trouble with her examinations and he (the father) reached an agreement with the principal to help his daughter clear the exams with a dummy candidate. The father was ready to pay Rs 10,000 as part of the deal.

The man was instructed to pick up his daughter after the exam was over. When he returned to the house where he had left his daughter, she told him that the principal had raped her in connivance with the two women.

The accused has been booked by the police under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This is the second such case in two months. Last month, a Ludhiana government school teacher, along with a colleague, was arrested for allegedly raping a Class XII student who belonged to the Dalit community and conspiring with another male teacher to abort her foetus when she became pregnant.

OneIndia News

