Haryana's BJP govt giving step treatment to the people of Delhi, says AAP

Water-sharing agreements have been made between various states in the country with the underlying principle that river water is a national resource and belongs to the entire country. In fact, in the case of Delhi, there is a Supreme Court Judgment that specifies the amount of Yamuna water that Haryana must release to Delhi. Despite this, the BJP Government of Haryana has not been releasing Delhi's share of water, claims AAP as the protested outside Haryana Bhavan on March 24.

In protest of the Haryana Government's behaviour in this matter, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs along with hundreds of supporters staged a massive protest outside the Haryana Bhavan, situated in the capital. Sanjeev Jha, Shiv Charan Goel, Anil Bajpeyi, Gulab Singh, Alka Lamba, Commando Surender, Madan Lal among other MLAs participated in the protest.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said, "The Haryana Government is not complying with the water sharing agreements between Delhi and Haryana and is not releasing Delhi's share of Yamuna water. The state is also in violation of the Supreme Court order on this issue. It has become clear that the Haryana BJP Government's behaviour is politically morivated and exposes the BJP's step treatment to the people of Delhi."

MLA Madan Lal added, "The summer has now begun in Delhi and the demand for water is also growing. It's unfortunate that the BJP Government in Haryana is playing politics over water and denying Delhi's fair share of Yamuna water. The BJP is seeking revenge on the people of Delhi because they did not vote for the BJP in the Assembly election.

Delhi Jal Board approached the Supreme Court over water dispute. The Delhi Jal Board has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court to resolve the ongoing dispute between Delhi and Haryana over the Haryana Government's failure to release the mandated 450 cusec of Yamuna water daily to the Wazirabad reservoir. The DJB will mention the petition for urgent hearing in Supreme Court on Monday.

The AAP further said that one can appreciate the gravity of the situation by the fact that the level of water has dropped to the extent that one can simply walk across the river. It is worth noting here that only some months ago the Haryana Government had permitted certain polluting industries to release effluents into the river near Panipat. This had resulted in there being high concentration of ammonia in the river, leading to acute shortage of drinking water in the city. When the Delhi Government had approached the NGT over this, Haryana's Chief Secretary had admitted to it's lapse. This time the Haryana Government has simply reduced the supply of water to Delhi, creating a situation of shortage.

The shortage of water had also resulted in a person's death recently said the AAP. A dispute over water turned violent taking the life of a resident. This incident shows just how serious the crisis of water is.

The BJP Government of Haryana is directly responsible for creating this artificial shortage, and the reasons are not so much administrative as they are political, claimed AAP.

