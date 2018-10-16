India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Haryana Roadways employees on 2-day strike against privatisation of transport system

By
    Chandigarh, Oct 16: Haryana Roadways employees in Panchkula on Tuesday began their two-day strike against privatisation of the state's transport system.

    The workers are protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government's decision to hire 720 private buses on kilometre basis.

    Haryana Roadways Workers Union president Virendra Singh Dhankhad on Monday told ANI, "Government's decision to hire 720 buses is against the interest of the employees as well as the public. We have received support of all the employees, students and farmer organisations in writing."

    The strike, which starts from today, is likely to will affect thousands of commuters in ten states including in Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh.

    According to Dhankhad the decision would adversely affect the roadways employees.

    "We won't let the government implement its decision", he added. Dhankhad also urged Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss the issue with them.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 11:37 [IST]
