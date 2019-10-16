Haryana polls: For Zakir Hussain, its a test whether Nuh voters approve his joining BJP or not

oi-Vikas SV

Chandigarh, Oct 16: Electoral battle for Nuh assembly constituency in Haryana has many diamensions to it. Its a Muslim majority constituency and lags behind rest of the state in terms of social and economic development. Nuh is located in Mewat region which has dominant Meo-Muslim population.

No non-Muslim candidate has ever won from this seat. The sitting MLA from Nuh Assembly seat is Zakir Hussain, who had won from here in 2014 on an INLD ticket. Hussain comes from a political family and both his father and grandfather were prominent politicians from Mewat region.

The BJP has never won from this seat and even during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the BJP had lost to the Congress in all three Assembly segments of Mewat region.

What makes the contest interesting this time around is that Zakir Hussain has joined the BJP. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in June this year. With this, Hussain seems to have taken a risk, as it is generally believed that Muslims avoid voting for the BJP. But the BJP has been claiming that Modi's development pitch has appealed to Muslims.

BJP supporter Irfan Ali, said development was the major issue and Mewat will vote for the ruling party keeping this in mind.

Congress has accused Hussain of of "betraying" Muslims by switching over to the BJP. Soon after switching over to the BJP in June, Hussain had said that he impressed by the style of functioning of the Khattar government. He has said that whatever issues relating to Mewat region's development he had raised in the Vidhan Sabha, Khattar had accepted them all and launched development projects.

On the ground, however, concern over incidents of mob lynching and security of the community appears to be the dominant issue in the Muslim-majority Mewat region. Reports say that development has taken place in Nuh in the last five years which includes setting up of a dental college and a Unani Medical College. Around 12 schools have been upgraded, 6 health and wellness centres set up. The Gurgaon-Alwar railway line, making Nuh engineering college a university, expansion of a local lake and the Mewat canal are some of the developmental issues high on the people's agenda.

Hussain has a tough battle at hands and his win would prove a lot things. For one, it may dispel the notion that Muslims 'never' vote for the BJP.

In 2014, the Modi wave blurred the caste lines, the BJP won 47 of the 90 seats in the last Hayana assembly elections. In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, the BJP swept Haryana riding the Modi wave 2.0. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will contest from Karnal. The RSS man was a surprise pick for the chief minister's post in 2014 The BJP roughly has three advantages - the party has managed to combine non-Jat votes, the opposition is divided and bickering, and just a few months ago, the Modi-led party swept the state.