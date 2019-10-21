Haryana Polls 2019: Khattar rides bicycle to polling booth, Chautala arrives in tractor

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Chandigarh, Oct 21: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is seeking second term from Karnal reached the polling booth by riding on a cycle, while Dushyant Chautala, 31, who is leading young outfit Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) took the family on tractor.

Khattar took the Shatabdi Express from Chandigarh to his hometown Karnal to cast his vote this morning.

"First vote, then eat. I am going to cast my vote," the chief minister tweeted, sharing pictures on his personal account.

"I appeal that all of you must participate in the festival of democracy and exercise your right to franchise in great numbers," he said.

Manohar Khattar is seeking a second term from the Karnal seat that he won in 2014 with a margin of over 60,000 votes.

Haryana, Maharashtra vote for new govt, litmus test for PM Modi

In 2014, the BJP won 47 of the 90 seats in the last Hayana assembly elections. In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, the BJP swept Haryana riding the Modi wave 2.0. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will contest from Karnal. The RSS man was a surprise pick for the chief minister's post in 2014.

Cong has 'already accepted defeat' in Haryana polls, says Modi

The Dushyant Chautala-led JJP has managed to replace the Indian National Lok Dal or INLD, which is headed by his uncle Abhay Chautala, as the third force in the Haryana assembly elections with his party putting up a decent fight in many seats, reducing INLD to the fringes of state politics which it once dominated.

In almost every seat where INLD, which was founded by former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, enjoyed influence, JJP has emerged as the inheritor of his legacy and has core support among voters.

After a rift within the Chautala family, INLD suffered a vertical split with former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala floating his own party Jananayak Janata Party (JJP).

All the 90 Assembly seats of Haryana went to the polls amidtight security. The voting will continue till 6 pm.