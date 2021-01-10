YouTube
    Haryana Police use water cannon, teargas shells to stop farmers’ march to Karnal

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Jan 10: Haryana Police on Sunday used water cannons and lobbed teargas shells to prevent protesting farmers from marching towards Kaimla village in Haryana''s Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address a ''kisan mahapanchayat''.

    Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the chief minister''s visit to the village where he will speak to people to highlight the "benefits" of the Centre''s three farm laws.

    BJP launches farmers outreach campaign in Bengal; Nadda highlights Modi's pro-farmers face

    Farmers, who have been demanding that the laws be repealed, had earlier announced to oppose the ''kisan mahapanchayat''.

    Farmers were carrying black flags and shouting slogans against the BJP-led government as they attempted to march towards Kaimla village.

    Police have put up barricades at the entry points of the village to prevent protesting farmers from reaching the programme venue

    Story first published: Sunday, January 10, 2021, 13:54 [IST]
