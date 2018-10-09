Haryana: PM unveils statue of Sir Chhotu Ram, lays foundation stone of rail coach factory

Chandigarh, Oct 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Rail Coach Repair Factory in Sonipat, Haryana. The Prime Minister also unveiled the statue of Sir Chhotu Ram at Sampla in in Haryana's Rohtak district.

Sir Chhotu Ram was a prominent leader, who worked ceaselessly for the welfare of farmers, and the emancipation of the backward and downtrodden. He is also remembered for his work in the education sector, and other social causes.

Modi's rally is seen as an attempt to woo the farmers as Sir Chhotu Ram enjoys great respect among them. Chhotu Ram had fought for farmers' rights during British regime and helped them in getting their land back from money lenders. The rally is also seen as BJP's outreach to Jats, who have a considerable presence in the area. Rohtak was also epicentre of Jat quota agitation in 2016.

Chhotu Ram's grandson, Chaudhary Birender Singh, who is currently the Union Steel Minister had personally invited the Prime Minister for unveiling the statue. The statue was ready nine months back, but could not be unveiled due to PM's busy schedule, said a close aide of the Union Minister.