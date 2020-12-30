Haryana municipal election results 2020: BJP ahead in Panchkula

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 30: In Panchkula, BJP's Kulbhushan Goyal is ahead of former mayor and Congress candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia and four other candidates. Haryana Jan Chetna Party leader Venod Sharma's wife Shakti Rani Sharma is ahead of BJP's Vandana Sharma and Haryana Democratic Front's mayoral candidate Amisha Chawla, the wife of former councillor Dilip Chawla.

BJP's Poonam Yadav is ahead of Independent candidate Upma Yadav, who is being supported by former BJP MLA Randhir Kaprivaas, in the race for the Rewari Municipal Council (MC) chairperson post.

The counting of votes for the Haryana municipal election will be held today, following which the results will be declared. The polls were held to elect the mayors and members of all the wards of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations, the president and members of the Municipal Council of Rewari and the municipal committees of Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari) and Ukalana (Hisar).

It can be seen that there is a direct fight between the ruling BJP-JJP combine and the Congress in the polls.

Meanwhile, bypolls for ward number 7 of the Municipal Committee, Indri (Karnal), ward number 13 of Bhuna (Fatehabad), ward number 12 of Rajound (Kaithal), ward number 14 of the Municipal Council, Fatehabad and ward number 29 of the Municipal Council, Sirsa were also held.