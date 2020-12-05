'What is the problem in adding one line on MSP': BJP's Haryana ally on farmers protest

Haryana minister who took trial dose of COVID-19 vaccine tests positive

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chandigarh, Dec 05: Haryana minister Anil Vij has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Vij took to Twitter and confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt.

"I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona," Anil Vij wrote on Twitter.

This comes days after Vij was administered a dose of Covaxin at a hospital in Ambala, as part of its third phase trial.

On November 20, Vij had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state.

Covaxin has been evaluated in around 1,000 volunteers in the first two phases of the clinical trials with promising safety and immunogenicity data. Vij had earlier announced on Twitter that he will be the first volunteer in his state for the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Last month, the vaccine maker said it had successfully completed interim analysis of Phase 1 and 2 trials and is initiating Phase 3 trials.