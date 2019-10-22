Haryana, Maharashtra record lowest voter turnout than in 2014

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 22: As voting for the elections to the legislative assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra drew to a close, the voter turnout in both the states showed a slump as compared to 2014, indicating that the BJP could hold on to power in both the states.

Maharashtra recorded the lowest voter turnout in the past five assembly elections. According to the Election Commission of India, it stood 55.83%. The state has a total electorate of 89.7 million, comprising 46.8 million men and 42.8 million women, plus 2,634 transgender voters.

During the 2014 Assembly elections, 63.08 per cent of electors had voted in Maharashtra. There was a decline of 6.43 percentage points in Monday's polling exercise.

While in Haryana, 65.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded, a sharp drop from the 2014 elections which brought the BJP to power in the state.

The turnout was less than the 76.54 percentage in the 2014 assembly elections and the 70.36 per cent recorded over the state's 10 parliamentary constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections this year.

There were a total of 1,83,90,525 registered electors in Haryana whereas 8,95,62,706 people had the right to vote in these elections in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Exit polls, broadcast soon after the polling ended, varied widely in their projection of seats for the rival alliances but an emphatic victory with more than two-third seats for the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra and Haryana was their common theme.