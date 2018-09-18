  • search

Haryana HSSC Group D recruitment 2018: Last date to apply today, check details for 18,218 vacancies

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Sep 18: The online application process for the Haryana HSSC Group D recruitment 2018 ends today, ie September 18. The applications can be filled in on the official website.

    The recruitment process is being conducted for 18,218 vacancies. The candidates wishing to apply should have cleared the Class 10 exam from a recognised board. The upper age limit of the candidate must not exceed 42 years, while the minimum age should not be less than 18. The online application can be filled in at hssc.gov.in.

    Haryana HSSC Group D recruitment 2018; Eligibility, vacancy:

    • Total posts: 18,218

    Educational qualification:

    • Candidate should have completed Class 10 exam from recognised board with Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subjects.

    Age limit:

    • Upper age limit is 42, while minimum age is 18.

    Selection process:

    • The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination (90 marks) and experience (10 marks).

    Application fee:

    • The candidates have to submit the application fee within September 21.

    Important dates:

    • Commencement of online application: August 29
    • Last date to submit the application: September 18
    • Last date to submit application fee: September 21.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 6:55 [IST]
