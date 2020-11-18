Putin says Russia's Sputnik V vaccine could be produced in India and China

Haryana health minister Anil Vij volunteers for Covid vaccine test

Chadigarh, Nov 18: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which will start in the state on 20th November.

"Trial for third phase of Covaxin a coronavirus vaccine product of Bhart Biotech to start in Haryana on 20th November. I have offered myself as first volunteer to get vaccinated," Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted.

In Phase I, two doses of Covaxin were given to healthy volunteers in the age-group of 18 to 55 years, while in Phase II, two doses of the vaccine were given to a different set of volunteers in the age-group of 12 to 65 years.

In October, Bharat Biotech said it had successfully completed an interim analysis of Phase I and II human trials of Covaxin, as per PTI report.

During phase 1 and Phase 2 human trials of Covaxin, around 1000 volunteers were monitored for safety and immunogenicity data. Volunteers aged over 18 must participate in human trials of Covaxin.

India's indigenous Coronavirus vaccine Covaxin is being developed by Bharat Biotech along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said that the firm tied up with ICMR for COVID-19 vaccine phase 3 trials.