  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Haryana govt formation: Uma Bharati reminds BJP of principles

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 25: Veteran BJP leader and former union minister Uma Bharti Uma Bharti on Friday warned the party against taking the support of independent MLA Gopal Kanda to form government in Haryana. She tweeted that there are many cases pending against Kanda and winning elections does not 'acquitt' him.

    Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda and seven other legislators have agreed to support the BJP which fell six seats short of the majority mark needed to form government in Haryana. Kanda was with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) 2009. When the INLD did not field him, he contested as an independent candidate and won. With the Hooda-led Congress falling short of a majority, he had lent support become a minister. He facing charges in many cases.

    Uma Bharati questioned why the party needed Gopal Kanda when it has a power like Narandra Modi.
    Uma Bharati questioned why the party needed Gopal Kanda when it has a "power like Narandra Modi".

    Uma Bharati questioned why the party needed Gopal Kanda when it has a "power like Narandra Modi".

    "We have a power like @narendramodi ji, and does the country have the people of the whole world with Modi ji and Modi ji has built the power of nationalism on the basis of Satoguni energy." she tweeted.

    'I'm not lord Ram, can't purify Dalits', says Uma Bharti

    Bharati has urged the leadership to shun Gopal Kanda's support.

    "I would request @ BJP4India ji not to forget our moral fabric," she saud in a tweet.

    "Our government must be formed in Haryana, but decide that the people like @BJP4India have a clean life, so should the people who are allying with us," Bharti tweeted.

    More UMA BHARTI News

    Read more about:

    uma bharti haryana assembly elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 15:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue