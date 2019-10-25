Haryana govt formation: Uma Bharati reminds BJP of principles

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 25: Veteran BJP leader and former union minister Uma Bharti Uma Bharti on Friday warned the party against taking the support of independent MLA Gopal Kanda to form government in Haryana. She tweeted that there are many cases pending against Kanda and winning elections does not 'acquitt' him.

Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda and seven other legislators have agreed to support the BJP which fell six seats short of the majority mark needed to form government in Haryana. Kanda was with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) 2009. When the INLD did not field him, he contested as an independent candidate and won. With the Hooda-led Congress falling short of a majority, he had lent support become a minister. He facing charges in many cases.

Uma Bharati questioned why the party needed Gopal Kanda when it has a "power like Narandra Modi".

"We have a power like @narendramodi ji, and does the country have the people of the whole world with Modi ji and Modi ji has built the power of nationalism on the basis of Satoguni energy." she tweeted.

Bharati has urged the leadership to shun Gopal Kanda's support.

"I would request @ BJP4India ji not to forget our moral fabric," she saud in a tweet.

"Our government must be formed in Haryana, but decide that the people like @BJP4India have a clean life, so should the people who are allying with us," Bharti tweeted.

2. जब तक मोदी जी की लहर नहीं आई थी, हम हरियाणा में दो विधानसभा सीटें जीतने पर भी खुश हो जाते थे। इसलिए हरियाणा में पहले चुनाव में सरकार बना लेना और दूसरे चुनाव में भी सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनकर आना असाधारण उपलब्धि है। यह सब @narendramodi जी के तपस्या का परिणाम है। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 25, 2019

3. मैं अभी अपने गंगा प्रवास पर हिमालय में गंगा के किनारे हूँ। यहाँ टीवी नहीं है, मैं मोबाइल पर सारी ख़बरें ले रही हूँ, मुझे जानकारी मिली है कि हम हरियाणा में भी सरकार बना सकते हैं। यह एक अच्छी ख़बर है। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 25, 2019

4. मुझे जानकारी मिली है कि गोपाल कांडा नाम के एक निर्दलीय विधायक का समर्थन भी हमें मिल सकता है। इसी पर मुझे कुछ कहना है। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 25, 2019