Haryana Govt Formation Live: Dushyant to meet father Ajay Chautala later today

By Anuj Cariappa

Chandigarh, Oct 24: Incumbent Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath for his second term in office on Saturday. The BJP which fell six short of majority got support of at least 7 independent MLAs including Gopal Kanda.

The results of Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 was declared on Thursday and both, the BJP and the Congress, fell short of majority mark of 47 in 90-member legislative assembly. With JJP winning 10 seats, Dushyant Chautala's support would be the key to government formation. Also, there are seven independents whose support could become a significant factor.

Haryana on Thursday threw up a hung assembly, with the ruling BJP emerging as the single largest party with 40 seat, while the Congress won 31 seats in the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Stay Tuned for Live updates on Haryana govt formation here:

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala shows victory sign at party's MLAs meeting. JJP's national executive meeting is scheduled to be held in Delhi today. #HaryanaAssemblyElections2019 pic.twitter.com/usOyo45vp5 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019 Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala shows victory sign at party's MLAs meeting. JJP's national executive meeting is scheduled to be held in Delhi today. ML Khattar meets Bharatiya Janata Party Working President JP Nadda in Delhi. I extend my support to Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP). I have met JP Nadda Ji, says Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat. Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala will meet his father Ajay Chautala in Tihar jail, later today. I am optimistic and we are going to form the government in Haryana, says ML Khattar. "I have openly said that I extend my support to Bharatiya Janata Party," says Ranjit Singh, independent candidate from Haryana's Rania constituency. I am a part of RSS family. We have given our support to the BJP without any condition. We only want the country to progress which is possible only under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, says Gopal Kanda. With PM Narendra Modi, the country is progressing. All independent MLAs have decided to be with BJP without any condition, says Gopal Kanda. Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar reaches Delhi. He has arrived at Haryana Bhawan at Copernicus Marg. Khattar will meet JP Nadda and BJP Haryana In-charge Anil Jain today. "We have invitation from both the sides. We will take our decision only after discussing with our elected candidates. If there is no clear majority for BJP, obviously the mandate is against them. We will decide our stand after the meeting," says Haryana JJP president Sardar Nishant Singh. People will not spare them (Independent MLAs) if they join the Khattar government. I would like to request them to help us form the government, says Deepender Singh Hooda. I will be in Delhi by 11 AM today, other Independent MLAs will be with me, reports quoted Independent MLA Gopal Kanda as saying. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) to hold MLAs meeting and national executive meeting . Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) to hold press conference at 4pm today. Independent candidates have come with BJP. The government will be formed under the leadership of ML Khattar Ji. He is coming to Delhi today to hold discussions, says Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala. People have given a mandate to BJP. However, we will introspect on why did the party get 7 seats less this time. Both the party and I will learn from results of these elections. We will take steps to strengthen the party in the state, says Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala. Reports says all the independents may support the BJP. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has set up a 17-member group to discuss the post-poll scenario and other key political issues. The first meeting of the panel will be held on October 25. The meeting will happen after the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly election results are declared on Thursday. Haryana CM ML Khattar leaves for Delhi from Chandigarh; He will hold a meeting with BJP Working President JP Nadda and BJP Haryana In-charge Anil Jain today. Haryana got a fractured mandate, resulting in a hung Assembly, with the BJP winning 40 seats, Congress 31, JJP 10, independents 8 and INLD one.

