News India live

Haryana Govt Formation Live: Alliance was necessary for stable govt, says JJP Chief Chautala

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chandigarh, Oct 24: Incumbent Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath for his second term in office on Saturday. The BJP which fell six seats short of majority got support of at least 7 independent MLAs including Gopal Kanda.

The results of Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 was declared on Thursday and both, the BJP and the Congress, fell short of majority mark of 47 in 90-member legislative assembly. With JJP winning 10 seats, Dushyant Chautala's support would be the key to government formation. Also, there are seven independents whose support could become a significant factor.

Haryana on Thursday threw up a hung assembly, with the ruling BJP emerging as the single largest party with 40 seat, while the Congress won 31 seats in the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Stay Tuned for Live updates on Haryana govt formation here:

Newest First Oldest First

Dushyant Chautala, JJP leader said,''To give a stable govt to Haryana it was important for BJP & JJP to come together. I would like to thank Amit Shah ji and Nadda ji.Our party had decided that for the betterment of the state it is important to have a stable government.'' BJP-JJP alliance for Haryana sealed. CM will be from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Deputy CM from Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Leaders of both the parties will meet the Governor tomorrow and stake their claim to form the govt in the state. Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP: We will meet the Governor tomorrow in Chandigarh to stake the claim to form the govt in state. Home Minister and BJP President, Amit Shah: Accepting the mandate by the people of Haryana, leaders of both parties (BJP-JJP) have decided that BJP-JJP will form the govt together, in Haryana. CM will be from BJP & Deputy CM will be from JJP. BJP-JJP alliance for Haryana sealed. CM will be from BJP and Deputy CM from JJP. Dushyant Chautala reaches Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence Home Minister Amit Shah will take the final call on alliance of the BJP and the JJP. In Delhi's Haryana Bhavan, CM Manohar Lal Khattar is still constantly in talks with the leaders. Many big leaders of the BJP will be present in the meeting to be held shortly. According to reports, JJP likely to ally with BJP in Haryana Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses media. Dushyant ji stated a few points in his press conference. As far as Common Min Prog is concerned, it's already provided in our manifesto-be it old age pension or 75% job reservation for Haryanvis.If he has other suggestions, we're open to that. Now it's upto him Till now we haven't spoken to anybody on this issue as national executive was not clear on the agenda. Now we have people. Hopefully in few hrs or few days we'll have positive result, Dushyant said. We will support those who share the same vision as us. Whichever party will agree to our public interest demands, we will give support to that party: JJP chief Dushyant Chautala. Chautala reiterated the promises he made in the manifesto including providing old-age pension as the basis for government formation in Haryana. The party which will agree to our Common Minimum Program under which we had taken the resolution of 75 percent jobs reservation for Haryanvis, and that of Chaudhary Devi Lal's idea of old age pension, JJP will give its support to that party, says Dushyant Chautala. Not averse to supporting any party. Both (BJP and Congress) are not untouchables, says Dushyant Chautala in the media briefing. Our agenda is to work for the welfare of Haryana, says Dushyant Chautala. In the legislative party meet today, a resolution was passed that I be the leader of the legislative party, says Dushyant Chautala after JJP's meeting. INLD MLA Abhay Chautala hints that supporting the BJP was a more feasible option. “The legislature party meeting will be held tomorrow,” Anil Jain told reporters after a meeting between Khattar, BJP’s working president JP Nadda and the seven Independent lawmakers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and general secretary Arun Singh will go to Chandigarh as central observers. Bhupinder Singh Hooda meets Congress General Secretary Incharge of Haryana, Ghulam Nabi Azad. ML Khattar likely to be sworn-in after Diwali, say reports. Reports say that Gopal Kanda may not get a ministerial berth. BJP- in-charge for Haryana says that the party will decide on its meeting with the governor and swearing-in by tomorrow. He, however, remained elusive about the controversy raging over Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda, who was once accused of raping one of his employees. "We have spoken to people who have offered their support to us. We have to discuss with our senior leaders about the way forward," reports quote Anil Jain as saying. "Where are BJP's women leaders today? Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman. It's a shame on this beti bachao gang who is supporting Kanda for power," Congress leader Sushmita Dev tweets. he BJP on Friday appeared to have clinched the support of a majority of MLAs in the Haryana Assembly as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held deliberations with party leaders ahead of staking claim to form the next government. The BJP legislative party will meet on Saturday to elect its leader, a formality as the party has already decided that Khattar will head the next government. Khattar said he has got letters of support from Independent MLAs expressing confidence that he will prove his majority in the floor of the House. Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP general secretary Arun Singh will attend the meeting as central observers, party general secretary Anil Jain said. The party has a support of majority of MLAs, he said. The INLD, which has one MLA, may also back it. Though Khattar is likely to meet governor on Saturday to stake claim, the oath-taking ceremony is expected to be held after Diwali. Eight Independent MLAs have extended their support to the BJP, with six of them meeting its working president J P Nadda. 6. गोपाल कांडा बेक़सूर है या अपराधी, यह तो क़ानून साक्ष्यों के आधार पर तय करेगा, किंतु उसका चुनाव जीतना उसे अपराधों से बरी नहीं करता। चुनाव जीतने के बहुत सारे फैक्टर होते हैं। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 25, 2019 BJP's vice president Uma Bharati has urged the leadership to shun Gopal Kanda's support saying that winning polls doesn't make him innocent. 1. माननीय @narendramodi जी का, @AmitShah जी का, @JPNadda जी, @mlkhattar जी का एवं @Dev_Fadnavis जी का महाराष्ट्र एवं हरियाणा के शानदार जीत के लिए अभिनंदन। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 25, 2019 Uma Bharti's tweet I was BJP worker for 30 years. I was in BJP, where did I go? BJP is my mother, Haryana's Independent Winning Candidate Randhir Golan. Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala shows victory sign at party's MLAs meeting. JJP's national executive meeting is scheduled to be held in Delhi today. #HaryanaAssemblyElections2019 pic.twitter.com/usOyo45vp5 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019 Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala shows victory sign at party's MLAs meeting. JJP's national executive meeting is scheduled to be held in Delhi today. ML Khattar meets Bharatiya Janata Party Working President JP Nadda in Delhi. I extend my support to Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP). I have met JP Nadda Ji, says Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat.

Haryana got a fractured mandate, resulting in a hung Assembly, with the BJP winning 40 seats, Congress 31, JJP 10, independents 8 and INLD one. Haryana CM ML Khattar leaves for Delhi from Chandigarh; He will hold a meeting with BJP Working President JP Nadda and BJP Haryana In-charge Anil Jain today. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has set up a 17-member group to discuss the post-poll scenario and other key political issues. The first meeting of the panel will be held on October 25. The meeting will happen after the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly election results are declared on Thursday. Reports says all the independents may support the BJP. People have given a mandate to BJP. However, we will introspect on why did the party get 7 seats less this time. Both the party and I will learn from results of these elections. We will take steps to strengthen the party in the state, says Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala. Independent candidates have come with BJP. The government will be formed under the leadership of ML Khattar Ji. He is coming to Delhi today to hold discussions, says Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) to hold MLAs meeting and national executive meeting . Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) to hold press conference at 4pm today. I will be in Delhi by 11 AM today, other Independent MLAs will be with me, reports quoted Independent MLA Gopal Kanda as saying. People will not spare them (Independent MLAs) if they join the Khattar government. I would like to request them to help us form the government, says Deepender Singh Hooda. "We have invitation from both the sides. We will take our decision only after discussing with our elected candidates. If there is no clear majority for BJP, obviously the mandate is against them. We will decide our stand after the meeting," says Haryana JJP president Sardar Nishant Singh. Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar reaches Delhi. He has arrived at Haryana Bhawan at Copernicus Marg. Khattar will meet JP Nadda and BJP Haryana In-charge Anil Jain today. With PM Narendra Modi, the country is progressing. All independent MLAs have decided to be with BJP without any condition, says Gopal Kanda. I am a part of RSS family. We have given our support to the BJP without any condition. We only want the country to progress which is possible only under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, says Gopal Kanda. "I have openly said that I extend my support to Bharatiya Janata Party," says Ranjit Singh, independent candidate from Haryana's Rania constituency. I am optimistic and we are going to form the government in Haryana, says ML Khattar. Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala will meet his father Ajay Chautala in Tihar jail, later today. I extend my support to Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP). I have met JP Nadda Ji, says Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat. ML Khattar meets Bharatiya Janata Party Working President JP Nadda in Delhi. Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala shows victory sign at party's MLAs meeting. JJP's national executive meeting is scheduled to be held in Delhi today. #HaryanaAssemblyElections2019 pic.twitter.com/usOyo45vp5 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019 Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala shows victory sign at party's MLAs meeting. JJP's national executive meeting is scheduled to be held in Delhi today. I was BJP worker for 30 years. I was in BJP, where did I go? BJP is my mother, Haryana's Independent Winning Candidate Randhir Golan. 1. माननीय @narendramodi जी का, @AmitShah जी का, @JPNadda जी, @mlkhattar जी का एवं @Dev_Fadnavis जी का महाराष्ट्र एवं हरियाणा के शानदार जीत के लिए अभिनंदन। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 25, 2019 Uma Bharti's tweet 6. गोपाल कांडा बेक़सूर है या अपराधी, यह तो क़ानून साक्ष्यों के आधार पर तय करेगा, किंतु उसका चुनाव जीतना उसे अपराधों से बरी नहीं करता। चुनाव जीतने के बहुत सारे फैक्टर होते हैं। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 25, 2019 BJP's vice president Uma Bharati has urged the leadership to shun Gopal Kanda's support saying that winning polls doesn't make him innocent. he BJP on Friday appeared to have clinched the support of a majority of MLAs in the Haryana Assembly as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held deliberations with party leaders ahead of staking claim to form the next government. The BJP legislative party will meet on Saturday to elect its leader, a formality as the party has already decided that Khattar will head the next government. Khattar said he has got letters of support from Independent MLAs expressing confidence that he will prove his majority in the floor of the House. Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP general secretary Arun Singh will attend the meeting as central observers, party general secretary Anil Jain said. The party has a support of majority of MLAs, he said. The INLD, which has one MLA, may also back it. Though Khattar is likely to meet governor on Saturday to stake claim, the oath-taking ceremony is expected to be held after Diwali. Eight Independent MLAs have extended their support to the BJP, with six of them meeting its working president J P Nadda. "Where are BJP's women leaders today? Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman. It's a shame on this beti bachao gang who is supporting Kanda for power," Congress leader Sushmita Dev tweets. BJP- in-charge for Haryana says that the party will decide on its meeting with the governor and swearing-in by tomorrow. He, however, remained elusive about the controversy raging over Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda, who was once accused of raping one of his employees. "We have spoken to people who have offered their support to us. We have to discuss with our senior leaders about the way forward," reports quote Anil Jain as saying. Reports say that Gopal Kanda may not get a ministerial berth. ML Khattar likely to be sworn-in after Diwali, say reports. Bhupinder Singh Hooda meets Congress General Secretary Incharge of Haryana, Ghulam Nabi Azad. “The legislature party meeting will be held tomorrow,” Anil Jain told reporters after a meeting between Khattar, BJP’s working president JP Nadda and the seven Independent lawmakers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and general secretary Arun Singh will go to Chandigarh as central observers. INLD MLA Abhay Chautala hints that supporting the BJP was a more feasible option.