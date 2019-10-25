For Quick Alerts
Haryana Govt Formation Live: All eyes on JJP's crucial meeting today
Chandigarh, Oct 24: The results of Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 was declared on Thursday and both, the BJP and the Congress, fell short of majority mark of 47 in 90-member legislative assembly. With JJP winning 10 seats, Dushyant Chautala's support would be the key to government formation. Also, there are seven independents whose support could become a significant factor.
Haryana on Thursday threw up a hung assembly, with the ruling BJP emerging as the single largest party with 40 seat, while the Congress won 31 seats in the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly.
Stay Tuned for Live updates on Haryana govt formation here:
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has set up a 17-member group to discuss the post-poll scenario and other key political issues. The first meeting of the panel will be held on October 25. The meeting will happen after the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly election results are declared on Thursday.