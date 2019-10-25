Haryana Govt formation: BJP legislative party meet tomorrow in Chandigarh

Khattar at Delhi's Haryana Bhawan before his meeting with JP Nadda

The BJP legislative party will meet on Saturday to elect its leader, a formality as the party has already decided that Khattar will head the next government. Khattar said he has got letters of support from Independent MLAs expressing confidence that he will prove his majority in the floor of the House.

With unconditional support from independents, Khattar set to take oath as Haryana CM

Independent MLA Ranjit Singh at Haryana Bhawan

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP general secretary Arun Singh will attend the meeting as central observers, party general secretary Anil Jain said. The party has a support of majority of MLAs, he said. The INLD, which has one MLA, may also back it. Though Khattar is likely to meet governor on Saturday to stake claim, the oath-taking ceremony is expected to be held after Diwali.

Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda during a roadshow after his victory

Eight Independent MLAs have extended their support to the BJP, with six of them meeting its working president J P Nadda. The party has 40 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. A controversy has, however, erupted over MLA Gopal Kanda extending his support to the BJP. Kanda, an accused in two abetment and two suicide cases, is on a criminal trial and is currently out on bail.

Haryana govt formation: Uma Bharati reminds BJP of principles

Uma Bharti

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti also appealed to her party to not forget its moral goals, a suggestion that it should not be seeking his support for forming the government. Jain said the central leadership is aware of all realities and will take a call on it later.