Haryana: Girl urges govt to build women toilets at public places

By
    Chandigarh, Nov 19: Priyanka, a Rewari resident on Saturday wrote a letter to the concerned administration, urging them to build toilets at public spaces in the city.

    Speaking to ANI, the girl said,''Also wrote to CMO Chandigarh. Commissioner and Nagar Parishad's Executive Officer have been asked to submit report. Existing toilets occupied by anti-social elements"

    Manoj Yadav, Executive Officer Nagar Parishad said,''We have done the estimation and tenders have been passed. Work will begin soon. Wherever we are building toilets, we are building for women as well as men.''

    Another resident of Rewari said that new toilets were built in the area but was captured by men. "New toilets were built a few times back but was captured by men who are involved in drinking alcohol and drugs activities. Hence, it is not safe to go in there. Around eight toilets for women exist here but are locked," she added.

    World Toilet Day is marked on November 19 to recognise the action taken to tackle the global sanitation crisis.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 9:16 [IST]
