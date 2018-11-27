Haryana: Fire breaks out in front coach of Kalka Howrah Express near Kurukshetra

New Delhi, Nov 27: A fire broke out in the front coach of Kalka Howrah Express between Dhirpur to Dhoda Khedi Railway Station, near Kurukshetra earlier this morning, news agency ANI reported.

No casualties have been reported till now.

Two passengers, facing breathing difficulties, have been shifted to the hospital. Train movement is now normal.

In an earlier incident, a fire broke out in a coach of a stationary passenger train on the tracks of Jhansi railway station. Authorities had said that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.