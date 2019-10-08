Haryana elections: Why BJP will stick to its nationalist narrative

New Delhi, Oct 08: The BJP is set to hit the campaign trail in Haryana ahead of the assembly elections and its primary focus would be around Article 370.

For the BJP a strategy around national security has worked and this was evident in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where the party centred its campaign around the Balakot airstrike on the Jaish-e-Mohammad facility in Pakistan.

For the BJP, Article 370 would be a key campaign point and party leaders also feel that this would help overcome anti-incumbency if any. During the Lok Sabha elections, the party focused on the Balakot airstrike, Uri strikes and managed to win all the 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana. This was a feat achieved by the BJP for the first time in the state.

Moreover, this campaign would work for the BJP considering the large representation of the people of Haryana in the armed forces. The nationalist narrative also tends to have a high impact in the state as Haryana also houses a large number of veterans from the forces.

A BJP source informed OneIndia that while the nationalist narrative would be high, the party would also focus on the record of Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar. He has a clean record and the narrative would be on that as well, the source also added.

For the Congress, the campaign is being spearheaded by the former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda. It may be recalled that he had openly supported the decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.