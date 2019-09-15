  • search
Trending NRC Hindi Imposition
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Haryana elections: 3 INLD leaders and one independent MLA join Congress

    By Vishal S
    |

    Chandigarh, Sep 15: With Haryana Assembly polls round the corner, three Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leaders and one Haryana independent MLA Jai Prakash on Sunday joined the Congress.

    Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, chairperson of the election management committee Bhupinder Singh Hooda and AICC general secretary state in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad were present at the event in which INLD leaders Ashok Arora, Subhash Goyal, Pradeep Chaudhary, Gaganjit Sandhu and Haryana independent MLA Jai Prakash joined the party.

    Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter
    Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter

    In the 2014 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP won 47 seats and went on to form its government. The Congress could only win 15 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had 19 legislators. Since then, the INLD has split into two factions.

    [Why Maharashtra, Haryana assembly elections are crucial for BJP]

    Political parties are gearing up for the upcoming three state elections with the Election Commission (EC) expected to announce poll dates in these states, likely to be held in November.

    Elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand will be interesting as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be looking to retain power in these states after the massively successful Lok Sabha elections.

    [Kumari Selja appointed Haryana Congress chief ahead of elections]

    Congress on Saturday formed a six-member screening committee for Haryana Assembly elections, with senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry as its chairman. Other members of the panel appointed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi include Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, Congress legislative party leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and AICC general secretary state in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad.

    Congress leaders Deepa Dasmunsi and Devender Yadav have also been made members of the panel.

    Assembly elections in the state are slated for later this year and the Congress is seeking to wrest back power from the BJP.

    The appointments come about 10 days after the Congress named Selja chief of its Haryana unit and appointed Hooda chairperson of the election management committee.

    Sonia Gandhi had also appointed Hooda as Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader, and by virtue of that, leader of opposition in the state Assembly.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    haryana assembly elections 2019 congress

    Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 20:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue