Haryana election results 2019: Constituency wise list of winners

    Chandigarh, Oct 24: The counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections 2019 is underway and the trend shows that Congress has bettered its performance as compared to 2014. The BJP leading in 37 seats while the Congress in 32, as of 10.30. The JJP, a breakaway faction of the INLD, leading in 10 seats. If these leads translate to the final result, the JJP would emerge as a kingmaker.

    Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda after winning from Garhi Sampla Kiloi Assembly Constituency

    Congress leader and former Haryana chief Ashok Tanwar said Congress has extended its support to the JJP and Dushyant Chautala should be the next CM.

    In the 2014 election, the INLD had won 19 seats, currently, they won only one seat, while the JJP formed by members who broke away from INLD, is currently leading in 10 seats and might actually turn out to be the kingmaker.

    Haryana Election Result 2019: List of Winners

    Constitutency Winner Party
    Adampur Kuldeep Bishnoi INC
    Ambala Cantt Anil Vij BJP
    Badhra Naina Singh JJP
    Ballabhgarh Mool Chand Sharma BJP
    Dabwali Amit Sihag INC
    Faridabad NIT Neeraj Sharma INC
    Ferozepur Jhirka Mamman Khan INC
    Ganaur Nirmal Rani BJP
    Gohana Jagbir Singh Malik INC
    Hansi Vinod Bhayana BJP
    Jind Dr. Krishan Lal Middha BJP
    Julana Amarjeet Dhanda JJP
    Kalayat Kamlesh Dhanda BJP
    Kalka Pardeep Chaudhary INC
    Kharkhauda (SC) Jaiveer Singh INC
    Ladwa Mewa Singh INC
    Narnaul Om Prakash Yadav BJP
    Narnaund Ram Kumar Gautam JJP
    Narwana (SC) Ram Niwas JJP
    Panipat City Parmod Kumar Vij BJP
    Panipat Rural Mahipal Dhanda BJP
    Pehowa Sandeep Singh BJP
    Prithla Nayan Pal Rawat Independent
    Rai Mohan Lal Badoli BJP
    Samalkha Dharam Singh Chhoker INC
    Shahbad (SC) Ram Karan JJP
    Sirsa Gopal Kanda Independent
    Sonipat Surender Panwar INC
    Thanesar Subhash Sudha BJP
    Tigaon Rajesh Nagar BJP

