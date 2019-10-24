Haryana election results 2019: Constituency wise list of winners
Chandigarh, Oct 24: The counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections 2019 is underway and the trend shows that Congress has bettered its performance as compared to 2014. The BJP leading in 37 seats while the Congress in 32, as of 10.30. The JJP, a breakaway faction of the INLD, leading in 10 seats. If these leads translate to the final result, the JJP would emerge as a kingmaker.
Congress leader and former Haryana chief Ashok Tanwar said Congress has extended its support to the JJP and Dushyant Chautala should be the next CM.
In the 2014 election, the INLD had won 19 seats, currently, they won only one seat, while the JJP formed by members who broke away from INLD, is currently leading in 10 seats and might actually turn out to be the kingmaker.
Haryana Election Result 2019: List of Winners
|Constitutency
|Winner
|Party
|Adampur
|Kuldeep Bishnoi
|INC
|Ambala Cantt
|Anil Vij
|BJP
|Badhra
|Naina Singh
|JJP
|Ballabhgarh
|Mool Chand Sharma
|BJP
|Dabwali
|Amit Sihag
|INC
|Faridabad NIT
|Neeraj Sharma
|INC
|Ferozepur Jhirka
|Mamman Khan
|INC
|Ganaur
|Nirmal Rani
|BJP
|Gohana
|Jagbir Singh Malik
|INC
|Hansi
|Vinod Bhayana
|BJP
|Jind
|Dr. Krishan Lal Middha
|BJP
|Julana
|Amarjeet Dhanda
|JJP
|Kalayat
|Kamlesh Dhanda
|BJP
|Kalka
|Pardeep Chaudhary
|INC
|Kharkhauda (SC)
|Jaiveer Singh
|INC
|Ladwa
|Mewa Singh
|INC
|Narnaul
|Om Prakash Yadav
|BJP
|Narnaund
|Ram Kumar Gautam
|JJP
|Narwana (SC)
|Ram Niwas
|JJP
|Panipat City
|Parmod Kumar Vij
|BJP
|Panipat Rural
|Mahipal Dhanda
|BJP
|Pehowa
|Sandeep Singh
|BJP
|Prithla
|Nayan Pal Rawat
|Independent
|Rai
|Mohan Lal Badoli
|BJP
|Samalkha
|Dharam Singh Chhoker
|INC
|Shahbad (SC)
|Ram Karan
|JJP
|Sirsa
|Gopal Kanda
|Independent
|Sonipat
|Surender Panwar
|INC
|Thanesar
|Subhash Sudha
|BJP
|Tigaon
|Rajesh Nagar
|BJP