Haryana: Did AAP lure labourers with Rs 350, food to attend Kejriwal’s rally?

Chandigarh, March 26: It is a well-known fact that political parties attract a crowd at their rallies by enticing people (mostly poor) with money, gifts, food and drinks. Almost all the big parties spend lakhs of rupees to bring together a crowd of several thousands of people in any political rally.

On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was caught on the wrong foot after a group of labourers on camera alleged that the party promised to pay each one of them Rs 350 and food to attend Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's rally in Hisar, Haryana. The labourers said that they felt cheated after the AAP did not give them anything even after they took party in the Delhi CM's public meeting.

"Labourers allege that they were promised Rs 350 each and food, to be present at Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's public rally in Haryana's Hisar yesterday but they neither got money nor food," ANI tweeted on Monday.

During his Hisar rally, Kejriwal announced that the AAP would contest the 2019 assembly elections in Haryana. The Delhi CM told people in Hisar that the AAP would recreate Delhi-like miracle in Haryana if the party is voted to power in the state. Kejriwal added he wants a "new Haryana" in which old parties and leaders have no place.

"Kasam apni janmabhumi ki, Haryana mein agli sarkar AAP ki banegi aur jo kaam koi bhi party nahin kar payee, vo Kejriwal karega Haryana mein (I am taking a pledge at my birthplace that the AAP would form the next government in Haryana and Kejriwal would do what other parties have failed to deliver in their regimes)," the Delhi CM said in his 30-minute address.

After the video of angry labourers surfaced online on Monday, the AAP faced severe criticism for allegedly "duping" the poor people and resorting to cheap tactics to bring the crowd in its rally. The AAP is yet to make any statement regarding its latest controversy.

Here we bring you a few tweets slamming the AAP:

Laborers allege they were promised Rs 350 each & food, to be present at Kejriwal's rally in Haryana yesterday but they neither got money nor food. Don't worry Laborers, You'll get apology letters signed by Kejriwal. And, All who're angry with these Laborers, please donate to AAP. — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 26, 2018

Each laborer promised: Rs. 350

Number of laborers: 100000

Money saved by not paying: Rs. 3.5 core



kyunki imaandaar sarkaar https://t.co/m810E6l9Wm — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) March 26, 2018

Caught Redhanded ! Look how @ArvindKejriwal tricked his Hometown #Hisar. In @AamAadmiParty rally he brought people on payment. Now, poor labourers allege that #AAP promised Rs 350 + food, but they neither got money nor food. Kejriwal's politics has stooped to this level. SHAME https://t.co/W1tOEQFRNN — Dr. Manish Kumar (@DrManishKumar1) March 26, 2018

