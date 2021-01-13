YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala meets PM Modi amid farmers' protest

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Facing heat over the ongoing six-week-long farmers' agitation, Haryana''s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to possibly discuss issues related to the protest.

    Dushyant Chautala

    Chautala is the leader of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) which is an alliance partner in the BJP-led government in Haryana. A section of JJP MLAs is believed to have been facing pressure from the agitating farmers.

    In a statement, the JJP said Dushyant Chautala will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

    No threat to Haryana govt: Khattar, deputy Dushyant meet Amit Shah

    Chautala, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

    After an hour-long meeting with Shah, both Khattar and Chautala said they have discussed the prevailing law and order situation in the state. "There is no threat to the Haryana government and it will last its full five year term," Chautala had said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi haryana

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X