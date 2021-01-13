PM Modi now most followed active politician after Donald Trump's Twitter ban

Monitor poultry farms, zoos to control bird flu, says PM Modi as virus spreads to 10 states

Disease of dynastic politics not fully over, needs to be rooted out: PM Modi

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala meets PM Modi amid farmers' protest

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 13: Facing heat over the ongoing six-week-long farmers' agitation, Haryana''s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to possibly discuss issues related to the protest.

Chautala is the leader of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) which is an alliance partner in the BJP-led government in Haryana. A section of JJP MLAs is believed to have been facing pressure from the agitating farmers.

In a statement, the JJP said Dushyant Chautala will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

No threat to Haryana govt: Khattar, deputy Dushyant meet Amit Shah

Chautala, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Let Adultery in Armed Forces remain a crime: Centre | Oneindia News

After an hour-long meeting with Shah, both Khattar and Chautala said they have discussed the prevailing law and order situation in the state. "There is no threat to the Haryana government and it will last its full five year term," Chautala had said.