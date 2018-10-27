Haryana D.El.Ed and D.Ed July re-appear exams 2018 results declared

New Delhi, Oct 27: The Haryana D.El.Ed and D.Ed July re-appear exams 2018 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

D.El.Ed first year, a total of 17968 students appeared of which 6997 passing taking pass percentage at 38.4. In D.El.Ed re-appear exam, 3021 boys sat out of which 944 passed while 1909 girls appeared, of which, 600 girls passed.

D.El.Ed second year (regular), 15,062 male students had given the exam, while only 5766 passed. As many a 10919 girls sat for the second year exam and 4644 have passed.

In D.Ed third semester (re-appear), the overall pass percentage is 37.04 with girls registering 40 per cent and boys are at 33.33 per cent. In the fourth semester exam, 53.13 per cent passed. The results are available on bseh.org.in.

How to check D.El.Ed and D.Ed July re-appear exams 2018 results:

Go to bseh.org.in

Click on the results link

Click on the relevant exam link

View your results

Download results

Take a printout