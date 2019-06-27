  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Haryana: Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead in Faridabad

    By
    |

    Faridabad, June 27: Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown men in Faridabad on Thursday.

    Chaudhary was reportedly hit by more than ten bullets by the men after he came out of a gym in Faridabad's Sector 9 market. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera in the vicinity.

    Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary
    Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary Image coutesy: ANI Twitter

    Chaudhary was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

    "We are deeply angered and saddened by this act of grotesque violence against a member of the Congress Party. We urge the Haryana govt. to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest. Our sincere condolences to his family in this time of grief," Congress tweeted.

    Madhya Pradesh: 5 of family shot dead by kin over land dispute

    Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar condemned the incident and claimed that there is no law and order in the region. "It's 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. Same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation," he said.

    More SHOT DEAD News

    Read more about:

    shot dead faridabad haryana

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 12:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue