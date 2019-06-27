Haryana: Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead in Faridabad

India

oi-Deepika S

Faridabad, June 27: Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown men in Faridabad on Thursday.

Chaudhary was reportedly hit by more than ten bullets by the men after he came out of a gym in Faridabad's Sector 9 market. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera in the vicinity.

Chaudhary was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"We are deeply angered and saddened by this act of grotesque violence against a member of the Congress Party. We urge the Haryana govt. to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest. Our sincere condolences to his family in this time of grief," Congress tweeted.

Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar condemned the incident and claimed that there is no law and order in the region. "It's 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. Same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation," he said.