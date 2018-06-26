Haryana: Committee formed to address contractual employees’ issue

The Haryana government has constituted a committee to advise further course of action in the wake of the Punjab and Haryana High Court setting aside the previous dispensation's policies to regularise the services of contractual employees.

On the directions of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, a committee has been constituted to advise further course of action in respect to the situation arising out of the high court's last month judgment pertaining to the services of nearly 20,000 contractual employees, Haryana minister Krishan Kumar Bedi said here today.

The committee will be headed by the chief secretary.

He said the other members of the committee would be the principal secretary for finance and the Legal Remembrancer (LR).

The committee will review the judgment and submit its report to the state government, the Haryana Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said.

He said that if needed, the government would file a review petition in the high court or will approach the Supreme Court, keeping in view the interest of employees and their families.

While setting aside the previous Congress government's policies to regularise services of contractual employees, the court had allowed the employees to continue for a period of six months, during which the state was to ensure that regular posts are advertised and the process of selection is completed.

The regular recruitment process could not be completed in six months and the administrative efficiency would be seriously compromised if en-masse removal of contractual employees is resorted, Bedi said.

The policy framed by the previous government to regularise services of the employees was challenged in 2014 by several people who were job aspirants.

