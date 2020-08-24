Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for coronavirus

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, August 24: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Khattar wrote,''I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive," he said in a tweet. "I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately.''

On August 21, Khattar was tested for Covid, but his test report came negative. He was tested again, Monday, and found positive.

Earlier, Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta tested positive.

Haryana Assembly is scheduled to convene for Monsoon Session on August 26.