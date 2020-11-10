Haryana Bypoll Result 2020: Congress' Indu Raj leading over BJP's Yogeshwar Dutt in Baroda seat

After being briefly stopped at border, Rahul Gandhi allowed to enter Haryana

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Baroda, Nov 10: After the seventh round of counting on Baroda seat, the Congress continues to maintain an upper hand with 20,834 votes, while BJP's Yogeshwar Dutt is trailing with 15,617 votes.

The counting of votes for the Baroda Assembly bypoll in Haryana began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and the result is expected by noon. The fate of 14 candidates, including seven Independents, will be decided during the day.

With 14 candidates in fray, the Baroda assembly seat had recorded an overall turnout of 68.57 per cent in voting conducted on November 3.

While the Congress hopes to retain the crucial seat, the exit polls on Saturday predicted a BJP dominance.

Baroda seat has conventionally been a Congress stronghold. In fact, Congress' Krishan Hooda had won the seat in three consecutive terms in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has fielded Joginder Singh Malik. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of three-time Congress legislator Sri Krishan Hooda.

Baroda in Sonepat district is considered a stronghold of Congress leader and former two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who aggressively campaigned along with his MP son Deepender Hooda.