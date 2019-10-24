Haryana BJP chief resigns as party falls short of majority

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Chandigarh, Oct 24: With the BJP likely to fall around 10 seats short of the majority mark in Haryana, the state chief of the party Subhash Barala has reportedly resigned.

The counting of votes for elections held across 90 seats of Haryana was held today. As of latest trends, the Haryana Assembly is heading for a hung assembly. The BJP which ruled the state for five years is likely to end up with 36 seats in the 90 member assembly. The majority needed to form the government is 46.

In the Haryana Assembly elections 2014, the BJP won 47 of the 90 seats and wrested power from Congress which ruled the state for 10 years till then. 2014 Haryana elections saw a major change in the voting pattern as the BJP gained by 43 seats compared to 2009 while the Congress' seat share nosedived.

This time, not only has Congress improved its tally, but the JJP has also emerged as a significant party in Haryana politics. With the BJP leading in 36 seats and Congress in 31, the JJP, leading in 13, has emerged as the kingmaker. JJP chief Dushyant Chautala has reportedly demanded CM's post for support.

Chief Minister ML Khattar has been summoned by than Amit Shah to Delhi. Shah is reportedly upset with Khattar over ticket distribution.

As the 2019 Haryana polls drew near, the BJP set itself a target to better its performance over 2014 and coined a campaign phrase "abki baar 75 paar" (This time, more than 75). It appeared to be a realistic goal about four months ago as both the opposition parties, Congress and INLD, were facing an internal crisis.

Even if the BJP agrees for JJP's support, it is highly unlikely that Khattar may be made the CM.

Meanwhile, the Congress said to have offered deputy chief minister's post to Chautala, but the JJP chief has rejected it.