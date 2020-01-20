  • search
Trending Nirbhaya JPNadda Muzaffarpur
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Haryana Assembly ratifies bill to extend reservation to SC, ST for another 10 years

    By PTI
    |

    Chandigarh, Jan 20: The Haryana Assembly on Monday ratified a bill to extend reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years.

    On the opening day of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session here, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar moved an official resolution in the House to ratify the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill 2019 extending reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years.

    Haryana Assembly ratifies bill to extend reservation to SC, ST for another 10 years

    The House unanimously passed the resolution.

    The reservation for SCs, STs given for the past 70 years in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was due to end on January 25, 2020.

    Haryana: 12 of 12 candidates with criminal background won polls against those with clean background

    The Parliament recently passed a constitution amendment bill in this regard and it has to be ratified by at least 50 per cent of the assemblies before it becomes a law.

    More RESERVATION News

    Read more about:

    reservation scheduled castes scheduled tribes lok sabha haryana

    Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 14:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue