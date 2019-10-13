Haryana Assembly polls: Congress, JJP dub BJP's poll manifesto as 'jhumla patra'

Chandigarh, Oct 13: Opposition Congress and Jannayak Janta Party on Sunday dubbed the ruling BJP's poll manifesto as "jhumla patra", saying the party had failed to fulfill the promises made at the time of previous assembly polls and was now making more promises.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar should first present his "report card" before people on the promises made during previous assembly polls.

On the manifesto released by Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, Selja said, "this is just a jhumla patra".

"When they failed to fulfill the promises made earlier, then with what face are they making new promises," she told reporters on the sidelines while campaigning in Tigaon in Faridabad for her party candidate.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala also dubbed the BJP's manifesto as "Jhumla Patra". "As many as 75 promises they made earlier remain unfulfilled and many of these have been included by them in their poll manifesto now, which is just a Jhumla Patra," Dushyant Chautala, whose party JJP is independently contesting the October 21 Assembly polls, said.

Aiming to retain power, the BJP on Sunday released its election manifesto for Haryana polls, promising a slew of measures, including easy loans for farmers and SC members, free education to girls from poor families and skill training to 25 lakh youths. During the unveiling of the 25-page manifesto in Hindi, Khattar said while the opposition was using freebies too woo voters ahead of the October 21 polls, his party focussed on "realism" and things that are doable.

