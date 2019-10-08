Haryana assembly elections: Two former INLD MPs join Congress

Chandigarh, Oct 8: In a jolt to the Indian National Lok Dal days before the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls, two former MPs of the party joined the Congress on Tuesday. Charanjeet Singh Rori and Sushil Kumar Indora joined the Congress in Sirsa in the presence of the opposition party's Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja, a party release said.

While Rori was the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MP from Sirsa between 2014-19, Indora represented the constituency twice between 1998-2004. The development comes days after former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who had contested unsuccessfully from Sirsa in 2009 and 2014 assembly polls, quit the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Rori said the Congress is the only viable alternative in Haryana. He said he hopes that the party will wrest power from the BJP, which has failed to deliver on various fronts.

After a vertical split in the INLD last year owing to a feud in the Chautala clan, the party has been virtually decimated. Most of its leaders and legislators have switched to other parties including BJP, Congress and Jannayak Janta Party -- a breakaway faction of the INLD.

