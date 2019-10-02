Haryana Assembly elections: BSP releases list of 27 candidates

New Delhi, Oct 02: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday released a list of 27 candidates for upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, voting for which would be held on October 21. BSP is fighting the assembly polls in alliance with Dushyant Chautala led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

On Sunday, the BSP had released the names of 41 candidates for the legislative assembly elections in Haryana.

Haryana has the strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SCs and none for STs.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has slated the single-phase voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24.

The process of filing nominations for Haryana and Maharashtra ässembly polls began on September 27.