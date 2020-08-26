Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chandigarh, Aug 26: Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he said in a tweet on Wednesday, making him the eighth legislator of the ruling BJP in the state to contract the infection.

Dalal said he got himself tested three days ago and the report returned negative. However, he got one more test conducted later, in which he tested positive. The minister said that he has isolated himself at home and appealed to all those who had come in his contact to get themselves examined.

BJP MP from Karnal Sanjay Bhatia and party MLA from Gharaunda in Karnal district, Harvinder Kalyan, in their tweets said they have tested positive for coronavirus. Kalyan too had got himself tested three days ago and the report was negative. But after developing symptoms, he got himself tested again and the report returned positive on Sunday evening.

Coronavirus outbreak: India records 67,151 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Reports 1,059 deaths

Besides Bhatia, the BJP MPs from the state who were infected with COVID-19 earlier were Brijendra Singh and Nayab Singh Saini, representing Hisar and Kurukshetra, respectively.

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day before the Assembly's monsoon session began in Chandigarh. On Monday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta were also found to be infected with the virus. Khattar is admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta hospital, and is in a stable condition.

Govt amends CSR norms; Likely to help boost funding for coronavirus vaccines, drugs

BJP MLAs Lakshman Napa, Ram Kumar Kashyap and Aseem Goel have also tested positive as have six Assembly staffers, officials said.

Earlier, the speaker had made it mandatory for anyone entering the Assembly complex for the monsoon session to show a COVID-19 negative certificate, which should not be older than three days. This was done on Health Minister Anil Vij's suggestion. The seating arrangement in the House has also been changed to ensure social distancing, officials said.