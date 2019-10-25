Haryana: 84 of 90 MLAs are crorepatis

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 25: Out of the 90 MLAs analysed, 12(13 per cent) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 90 MLAs analysed during Haryana Assembly elections in 2014, 9 (10 per cent) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

7 (8 per cent) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases their affidavits. Out of 90 MLAs analysed during Haryana Assembly elections in 2014, 5 (6 per cent) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

4(13 per cent) out of 31 MLAs from INC, 2 (5 per cent) out of 40 MLAs from BJP, 1 (10 per cent) out of 10 MLAs from Jannayak Janta Party, 1 (100 per cent) out of 1 MLA from INLD, 1 (100 per cent) out of 1 MLA from Haryana Lokhit Party and 3 (43 per cent) out of 7 Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

4(13 per cent) out of 31 MLAs from INC, 1 (100 per cent) out of 1 MLA from Haryana Lokhit Party and 2 (29 per cent) out of 7 Independent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Haryana govt formation: Uma Bharati reminds BJP of principles

Financial:

Out of the 90 newly-elected MLAs, 84 (93 per cent) are crorepatis. Out of 90 MLAs analysed during Haryana 2014 assembly elections, 75 (83 per cent) MLAs were crorepatis.

37 (93 per cent)out of 40 MLAs from BJP, 29 (94 per cent)out of 31 MLAs from INC, 10 (100 per cent)out of 10 MLAs fromJannayak Janta Party, 6 (86 per cent) out of 7 Independent MLAs and 1(100 per cent) each MLAs from INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per MLA in the Haryana 2019 assembly elections is Rs. 18.29 crores. In 2014, the average assets of 90 MLAs analysed was Rs 12.97 crores.

The average assets per MLA for 40 BJP MLAs analysed is Rs 12.04 crores and 31 INC MLAs have average assets of Rs 16.32 crore and 10 Jannayak Janta Party MLAs have average assets of Rs 25.26 crores.

With unconditional support from independents, Khattar set to take oath as Haryana CM

Other details:

10 (11 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 31 and 40 years while 17 (19 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 41 and 50 years. There are 57 (63 per cent) MLAs who have declared their age to be between 51 and 70 years while 6 (7 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 71 and 80 years.

Out of 90 MLAs, 9 (10 per cent) MLAs are women. In 2014, out of 90 MLAs, 13 (14 per cent) MLAs were women.