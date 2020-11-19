Haryana: 150 students test COVID-19 positive in 2 weeks after re-opening schools

What is the Guillain-Barre syndrome that some COVID-19 patients develop?

Chandigarh, Nov 19: Two weeks after the schools reopened for Classes 9 to 12 in Haryana, around 150 government school students have tested COVID-19 positive.

The schools across three districts have been forced to shut for the next couple of days.

According to the reports, highest number of cases was recorded in Rewari, where 91 students across 13 schools were found positive, followed by 34 students and two teachers from Jhajjar. In Jind, 30 students and 10 teachers were found positive.

The health of the infected students is being constantly monitored under home isolation and other students and teachers who had come in contact with the infected children are being screened as well.

Reacting to the situation, Anil Vij, the Health Minister of Haryana has said that health department teams will conduct health checkups of students and staffers in all school, and action will be taken against schools not following SOPs.

Jind district's Chief Medical Officer Dr Manjeet Singh said nearly 4,800 random sampling was done in the schools during the past about two weeks.

"So far, 30 students and 10 teachers have tested positive. Though they are doing fine, the health department teams are keeping a close watch and regularly monitoring their condition," he said.

The development comes after the schools in Haryana reopened from November 2, but only students of classes 9 to 12 were allowed to attend with the prior consent of their parents.