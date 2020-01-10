Haryana: 12 of 12 candidates with criminal background won polls against those with clean background

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 10: 21 per cent of the MLAs won with a 50 per cent vote share in the recently concluded Haryana Assembly elections. A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms said that 19(21%) MLAs won with 50% and above of the total votes polled in their constituency.

71(79%) MLAs won with less than 50% of the total votes polled in their constituency. 3(25%) out of 12 MLAs analysed with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

19(23%) out of 84 crorepati MLAs analysed have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

3 MLAs have won with a margin of victory of less than 1000 votes. 4 MLAs have won with more than 30% of margin of victory.

12(100%) out of 12 MLAs with declared criminal cases have won against a runner up with a clean background.

Among these 12 MLAs, 3 MLAs have won with more than 20% margin of victory. Among these, Bhupinder Singh Hooda (INC) from Garhi Sampla - Kiloi constituency won with 39.25 % margin of victory.

There are 11 MLAs with a clean background who have won against a runner up with declared criminal cases. Out of these 11 MLAs, only 2 MLAs have won with more than 10 % the margin of victory.

2 out of 84 crorepati MLAs have won against a non-crorepati runner up. Among these 2 MLAs, 1 MLA has won with more than 20 % margin of victory.

There are 3 non-crorepati MLAs who have won against crorepati runners up. 2 of them have won with more than 10% margin of victory.

Among the 90 MLAs, 9 women have been analysed. All of them won with 35% and above of vote share in their constituencies.

Among the women MLAs, Kiran Chaudhary (INC) from Tosham Constituency has won with the highest vote share, i.e. 49.72 % in her constituency and 12.35% of margin of victory

Out of total 29 re-elected MLAs 6 have won with more than 50% of vote share.

12 re-elected MLAs have won with less than 10% of margin of victory whereas 6 have won with more than 20% of the margin of victory.

The NOTA button instated by the ECI in 2013 gave the voters an option of rejecting all the candidates in their constituency. Out of 1,25,20,177 votes polled in Haryana Assembly, 2019, 65,672 (0.52%) were polled for NOTA. Out of 1,24,26,968 votes polled in Haryana Assembly, 2014, 53,613 (0.43%) were polled for NOTA.