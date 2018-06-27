Haryana: 12 injured in clash between villagers over water in Hisar

Hisar, June 27: Twelve persons were injured in a clash between villagers of Puthi Mangalkhan and Peeranwali over a dispute on drawing canal water, the police said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against nearly 300 persons in connection with the incident that took place on Tuesday at a spot about 30 km from here. Eight motorcycles and a pump set of Haryana Public Health Department were set on fire during the clash.

Police said there was a dispute between two villages over drawing water from Puthi minor, a water source.

The Public Health Department had installed a motor pump to draw water from Puthi minor to waterworks of village Peeranwali.

The villagers of village Puthi Mangalkhan reached the spot and raised objection over drawing of water from the source. After heated exchanges between the two sides, hundreds of people gathered there and clashed in which 12 persons were injured.

All the injured were admitted to Hansi and Hisar hospitals. The bikes which were parked at the spot were also set on fire during the clash.

PTI

