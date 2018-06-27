English
  • Sports

Haryana: 12 injured in clash between villagers over water in Hisar

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Hisar, June 27: Twelve persons were injured in a clash between villagers of Puthi Mangalkhan and Peeranwali over a dispute on drawing canal water, the police said on Wednesday. 

    Haryana: 12 injured in clash between villagers over water in Hisar (Representative image)
    Haryana: 12 injured in clash between villagers over water in Hisar (Representative image)

    A case has been registered against nearly 300 persons in connection with the incident that took place on Tuesday at a spot about 30 km from here. Eight motorcycles and a pump set of Haryana Public Health Department were set on fire during the clash.

    Police said there was a dispute between two villages over drawing water from Puthi minor, a water source.

    The Public Health Department had installed a motor pump to draw water from Puthi minor to waterworks of village Peeranwali.

    The villagers of village Puthi Mangalkhan reached the spot and raised objection over drawing of water from the source. After heated exchanges between the two sides, hundreds of people gathered there and clashed in which 12 persons were injured.

    All the injured were admitted to Hansi and Hisar hospitals. The bikes which were parked at the spot were also set on fire during the clash.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    haryana water hisar clash

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue