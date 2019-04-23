  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Harsimrat to fight from Bathinda, Sukhbir from Ferozepur

    By
    |

    Muktsar, April 23 : The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday announced Sukhbir Singh Badal as its Lok Sabha candidate from Ferozepur and Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Bathinda.

    Harsimrat to fight from Bathinda, Sukhbir from Ferozepur
    File photo of Sukhbir Singh Badal

    The announcement was made by party patron and Akali stalwart Parkash Singh Badal.

    "It has been decided that SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal will contest from the Ferozepur seat and Harsimrat will contest from the Bathinda seat," Badal said.

    The SAD has already announced its candidates from eight seats. As per arrangement with its ally BJP, the Akali Dal contests on 10 seats while saffron party fields candidates from three out of 13 seats.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019 polling LIVE: Overall voter turnout recorded till 10 am is 10.26 per cent

    Sukhbir Badal, who is party chief, will be facing Akali rebel and Congress nominee Sher Singh Ghubaya from Ferozepur seat.

    Sukhbir is currently MLA from Jalalabad seat. He had last contested Lok Sabha polls in 1999 from the Faridkot seat.

    Harsimrat, who is two-time MP, will be facing Congress nominee and MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring from the Bathinda seat.

    Punjabi Ekta Party candidate and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira is also contesting from the Bathinda seat.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SHIROMANI AKALI DAL News

    Read more about:

    shiromani akali dal sukhbir singh badal

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue