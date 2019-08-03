  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hariyali Teej 2019 Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Date, Time and Significance of this Sawan Festival

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 03: Hariyali Teej 2019 is celebrated with a great fanfare by Hindu women, especially in the northern states of India in the holy month of Sawan is considered to be very auspicious.

    The festival marks great importance in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Three famous Teej(s) which are celebrated in India during Savan/ Shravan and Bhadrapada months are - Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

    Hariyali Teej 2019 Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Date, Time and Significance of this Sawan Festival

    In 2019, Hariyali Teej falls on August 3, in the holy month of Sawan in which people observe fasts devoted to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. During the fast, wives do not eat or drink anything for about 30 hours for their husband's long life.

    Hariyali Teej 2019: Shubh Muhurat

    • Tritiya Tithi Begins - 01:36 AM on Aug 03, 2019
    • Tritiya Tithi Ends - 10:06 PM on Aug 03, 2019

    Hariyali Teej 2019: Puja Mantras

    जब माता पार्वती की पूजा कर रहे हो तब-

    ऊं उमायै नम:, ऊं पार्वत्यै नम:, ऊं जगद्धात्र्यै नम:, ऊं जगत्प्रतिष्ठयै नम:, ऊं शांतिरूपिण्यै नम:, ऊं शिवायै नम:

    भगवान शिव की आराधना इन मंत्रों से करनी चाहिए

    ऊं हराय नम:, ऊं महेश्वराय नम:, ऊं शम्भवे नम:, ऊं शूलपाणये नम:, ऊं पिनाकवृषे नम:, ऊं शिवाय नम:, ऊं पशुपतये नम:, ऊं महादेवाय नम:

    Hariyali Teej 2019 Significance

    Hariyali Teej is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Parvati and her holy union with Lord Shiva. On this day, women wake up early, get dressed up in colourful clothes and fast for their husbands' good health and long marital life. The festival falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Shravana month and usually falls two days before Nag Panchami. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

    More FESTIVALS News

    Read more about:

    festivals hindus

    Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 10:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue