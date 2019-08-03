Hariyali Teej 2019 Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Date, Time and Significance of this Sawan Festival

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 03: Hariyali Teej 2019 is celebrated with a great fanfare by Hindu women, especially in the northern states of India in the holy month of Sawan is considered to be very auspicious.

The festival marks great importance in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Three famous Teej(s) which are celebrated in India during Savan/ Shravan and Bhadrapada months are - Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

In 2019, Hariyali Teej falls on August 3, in the holy month of Sawan in which people observe fasts devoted to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. During the fast, wives do not eat or drink anything for about 30 hours for their husband's long life.

Hariyali Teej 2019: Shubh Muhurat

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 01:36 AM on Aug 03, 2019

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 10:06 PM on Aug 03, 2019

Hariyali Teej 2019: Puja Mantras

जब माता पार्वती की पूजा कर रहे हो तब-

ऊं उमायै नम:, ऊं पार्वत्यै नम:, ऊं जगद्धात्र्यै नम:, ऊं जगत्प्रतिष्ठयै नम:, ऊं शांतिरूपिण्यै नम:, ऊं शिवायै नम:

भगवान शिव की आराधना इन मंत्रों से करनी चाहिए

ऊं हराय नम:, ऊं महेश्वराय नम:, ऊं शम्भवे नम:, ऊं शूलपाणये नम:, ऊं पिनाकवृषे नम:, ऊं शिवाय नम:, ऊं पशुपतये नम:, ऊं महादेवाय नम:

Hariyali Teej 2019 Significance

Hariyali Teej is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Parvati and her holy union with Lord Shiva. On this day, women wake up early, get dressed up in colourful clothes and fast for their husbands' good health and long marital life. The festival falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Shravana month and usually falls two days before Nag Panchami. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.