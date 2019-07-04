  • search
    Harish Rawat follows Rahul, quits as AICC general secretary citing 2019 poll defeat

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, July 04: A day after Rahul Gandhi Gandhi stepped down as Congress chief, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Harish Rawat submitted his resignation, taking responsibility of party's defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    A day after his candid four-page letter formally and firmly stating that he was no longer Congress president, Gandhi appeared before a Mumbai court in connection with a defamation case filed by an RSS worker. Outside, Congress workers demonstrated, clamouring for him to take back his resignation.

    File photo of Harish Rawat
    File photo of Harish Rawat

    Rawat had last month stated that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership the party can go from defeat to victory. "We were not successful, but by strengthening the organisation, we can mount a challenge to the RSS-BJP's malicious propaganda," the former Uttarakhand chief minister said.

    Who will be the next Congress chief: List of the probables

    The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision making body, will meet soon to resolve the issue. It has been urged by Gandhi to appoint a new party president at the earliest.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 13:17 [IST]
